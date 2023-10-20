Cooler temperatures and fun weekend events

Temperatures are cooling down just in time for the weekend. There are several fun events taking place on Saturday and Sunday, but a jacket might be necessary on both days.

Santa Barbara's Harbor and Seafood Festival is Saturday from 10am until 5pm. Temperatures will primarily be in the upper 60s and low 70s, which means layers will be a great idea. At the event, delicious seafood will be featured from various vendors and local fisherman.

In Los Olivos this weekend, the Day in the Country will be taking place from 10am until 5pm. Temperatures will be in the low 60s when the event begins, but will warm to the mid-to-upper 70s during the early afternoon. The popular family-friendly event is free to the public and emphasizes the best of Los Olivos.

Ventura County will be celebrating its 150th anniversary on Sunday, with the Mountains to See Jubilee. The event begins at 11am and wraps at 8:30pm. There are kid-friendly activities, along with music, a beer garden, food, and live entertainment. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will be performing. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 6os and low 70s for most of the day.