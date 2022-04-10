Santa Barbara Kite Festival returns to the Great Meadows for 36th year

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Kite Festival returned to the Great Meadows on Sunday for its 36th festival after a two-year-long hiatus due to COVID-19.

The event was scheduled to take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Great Meadows, located on the west campus of Santa Barbara City College, next to the Garvin Theatre at 721 Cliff Drive.

Event organizers said the festival's theme this year is "Up" as a positive statement of change in the community and return of the festival.

SB Kite Festival 4/10/22. PC: Kyle Dent / KEYT

Kite Festival events were said to include friendly competitions such as "Best of Fest," "Best Ground Display," "Youngest & Oldest Kite Flyers," "Most Unique/Unusual Kite," "Funniest Kite," "Most Un-flyable Kite," "Most Beautiful" (handmade & commercial), "Highest Flying," "Largest & Smallest Kites" and "Sport Flying."

In addition, the children’s kite tail chase featured the master kite flying of Rakesh Bahadur, according to organizers.

For more information, you can visit the festival's website at www.sbkitefest.net or call 805-637-6202.

