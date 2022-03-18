Santa Barbara Kite Festival announces its 2022 return after two year hiatus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Kite Festival announced it will return to the Great Meadows for its 36th festival in the spring after a two-year-long hiatus.

Event organizers said the festival's theme this year is "Up" as a positive statement of change in the community and return of the festival.

The Kite Festival will take place at the Great Meadows from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10th.

The Great Meadows are located on the west campus of Santa Barbara City College, next to the Garvin Theatre at 721 Cliff Drive.

Organizers said that festival events will include friendly competitions such as "Best of Fest," "Best Ground Display," "Youngest & Oldest Kite Flyers," "Most Unique/Unusual Kite," "Funniest Kite," "Most Un-flyable Kite," "Most Beautiful" (handmade & commercial), "Highest Flying," "Largest & Smallest Kites" and "Sport Flying."

In addition, the children’s kite tail chase will feature the master kite flying of Rakesh Bahadur.

Prizes will be awarded to all contest winners, according to event organizers.

Admission to the festival is free and parking is available on both west campus and the main campus at City College.

Kites, food, and beverages can be purchased at the festival, according to event organizers.

All current county health and safety protocols will in place at the event.

For more information, you can visit the festival's website at www.sbkitefest.net or call 805-637-6202.