Rincon Classic begins

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-The 2022 Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic began on Saturday morning.

Organizers made a few changes to keep competitors safe during a tsunami advisory on its opening day.

The 40th anniversary event produced by Surf Happens shortened heats to make up for lost time during early morning impacts from an underwater volcano in the South Pacific.

Competitors included youngsters, local legends, and pro.

Some well known surfers including Lakey Peterson took part in an exhibition using historic boards.

NewsChannel forecaster Shawn Quien advanced to the Legends final on Sunday before heading to work.

We will have more on the final day of competition at the popular event on the news starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday.