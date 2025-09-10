Niloo // Shutterstock

America’s nostalgia economy lifts sales of music, games and more

From classic rock vinyl to anime-inspired video games, collectibles are enjoying a resurgence. Fueled by fandom, nostalgia, and even social media buzz, buyers are seeking out physical media and memorabilia — and increasingly finding them on digital marketplaces. Analysts estimate the global collectibles market has topped $496 billion in 2025, driven by cross-generational appeal, scarcity, and the thrill of the hunt.

The U.S. collectibles market spans a wide spectrum: music formats like vinyl records, CDs, and cassettes; physical video games for retro and modern consoles; movie memorabilia and boxed DVD or Blu-ray sets; limited-edition action figures and Funko Pop! figurines; vintage toys, trading cards, sports memorabilia, board games, and other pop culture merchandise. Online marketplaces are amplifying these trends, Temu reports.

For example, Miami-based A2Z Games and Alliance Entertainment’s PopMarket are thriving with an online marketplace strategy. A2Z Games, which specializes in new and sealed physical video games, has tapped into discovery-driven online shopping culture to drive bulk orders and reach new types of customers. PopMarket, known for its music, movies, and pop culture merchandise, has sold more than 150,000 collectibles on Temu in just a few months — from legacy albums to limited-edition action figures.

Retro gaming finds a new audience

Jonathan Blain founded A2Z Games in 2019 and quickly built it into one of the largest independent video game sellers in the U.S., shipping more than 500,000 items annually. While physical game sales have fallen sharply in the U.S. over the past decade, Blain says they still resonate with collectors and gift buyers who value ownership.

A2Z found that online marketplace customers weren’t just picking up one game — they were filling their carts with multiple titles, often mixing franchises and platforms. “The fandoms — whether anime lovers or collectors of rich, story-driven games — are loyal to specific franchises and often buy in bulk, typically four to six different units per order,” Blain said.

That tendency of shoppers to add multiple different titles per order has lowered A2Z’s per-unit fulfillment costs and helped clear older inventory. It’s also brought in business customers, like independent game shops using online marketplaces to source stock. “We started noticing business addresses on labels,” Blain said. “That’s when we realized this channel could go beyond consumers.”

In just one month of Q3 2024, A2Z sold more than 3,300 units on Temu alone — an off-season spike that changed how it plans inventory and cash flow.

PopMarket taps into cross-genre collecting

For PopMarket, the surprise was seeing its legacy music titles outperform contemporary chart-toppers. “It looked like a glitch, but it wasn’t. We were selling more Bob Seger, Neil Diamond, and Stevie Wonder than anything else,” said Tim Hinsley, Alliance Entertainment’s senior VP of retail sales. The online marketplace strategy “was reaching an audience we’d never tapped before,” he added.

PopMarket’s catalog spans music, movies, and a wide array of pop culture merchandise. Online marketplace buyers have responded to this variety across categories: vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, movie memorabilia, limited-edition action figures, Funko Pop! figurines, vintage toys, boxed sets, board games, and more. The assortment appeals to multiple collector niches — from classic rock fans and film buffs to gamers and toy enthusiasts.

In just a few months, PopMarket sold more than 150,000 collectibles on the platform — a sign that online retail channels are becoming a go-to destination for collectors seeking authenticity, pristine condition, fair prices, and a seamless experience, according to Hinsley.

A broader collectibles revival

Both A2Z Games and PopMarket illustrate how the collectibles boom is playing out across categories. Whether it’s a boxed PlayStation classic or a remastered vinyl LP, buyers are seeking items they can own, display, and gift. Online marketplaces, built for discovery, are becoming meeting grounds for these passions.

Industry data from the Recording Industry Association of America shows vinyl album sales increased for the 18th consecutive year in 2024, collectible toy sales are climbing globally, and trading cards and retro electronics are enjoying renewed demand. Cultural drivers — from blockbuster movie tie-ins to TikTok-fueled trends — are attracting both longtime enthusiasts and Gen Z newcomers who prize the authenticity and novelty of physical items. For sellers, this is a chance to connect with passionate communities and bring niche products to a broader audience. For collectors, it’s proof that fandom — and the tangible items that come with it — isn’t going anywhere.

This story was produced by Temu and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.