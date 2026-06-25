Even Madison Square Garden’s cops can’t believe Taylor Swift wedding rumors

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — An event permit has been requested. Streets are set to be blocked off. Invitations have even been issued, per one source. But even the legions of staff who work at and around Madison Square Garden — the massive sports arena in the heart of Manhattan where Taylor Swift is rumored to be celebrating her wedding next weekend — aren’t so sure.

“She’s a glamorous girl,” said one NYPD officer positioned outside the Garden. “She wouldn’t get married here.”

Indeed, the Garden is a far cry from the venues that have seen celebrity nuptials in the past — think Jeff Bezos taking over Venice to wed Lauren Sánchez or even Dua Lipa in Sicily. The arena is a behemoth hunk of metal in the most tourist-packed part of the city, whose floors have absorbed the sweat and tears of hundreds of athletes and music fans.

CNN spoke to a dozen New York Police Department officers stationed around the arena, all of whom were still doubtful that Swift and Travis Kelce will really have some sort of wedding event at the Garden next weekend. That’s despite CNN and other outlets reporting on a mountain of clues pointing to a July 3 Tayvis wedding event.

Three security guards at MSG and two Amtrak police officers said the same thing: that if she is celebrating her wedding there, they haven’t heard about it or been told to prepare.

“It’s a rumor,” said one officer at adjoining Penn Station. “Why would she get married here?”

The pro-MSG theory is that the arena is something of a fortress, with the security apparatus capable of handling an influx of celeb guests who could enter discreetly via the venue‘s underground entrances, while fans and would-be spectators are kept at a distance.

And, the thinking goes, if anyone has the budget to transform the venue into something befitting America’s version of a royal wedding, it’s Swift, who became a billionaire in 2023, according to Bloomberg.

Still, would she really do it? Some fans aren’t convinced. “Taylor loves her privacy. She loves her fans, but we saw in her last album she also wants her space,” said one lifelong Swiftie. “I just don’t think she’d have her wedding in such a public place.”

Another theory running wild: maybe a fake event at the Garden is an elaborate ruse to distract fans and media from a real wedding elsewhere. Maybe, ponder some fans, guests will be whisked off from MSG to another, more upscale venue — one where the aroma of hot dogs isn’t so strong.

Or maybe the pair will tie the knot in private before holding another event — an after party? a surprise concert? — at the arena.

A Taylor Swift wedding would be the latest in a series of blockbuster events for the venue, which has seen a visit from President Donald Trump and the New York Knicks’ first championship win in more than 50 years in the last month. Staff members who work at and around the arena said they’re still reeling from weeks of Knicks mania and swarms of World Cup tourists.

“A Taylor Swift wedding is going to be huge,” one security guard said. “We’re tired.”

The-CNN-Wire

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