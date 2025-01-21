The Razzies announce this year’s nominations, with ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ in the lead

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The nominees for the best of the worst of cinema – the awards known as the Razzies – were released Tuesday, and the oft-derided “Joker” sequel led the pack.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” scored seven nominations including worst actor and actress for stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, respectively, followed by “Borderlands,“ “Madame Web,” “Megalopolis” and “Reagan” with six apiece. (“Joker: Folie à Deux” was produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, which like CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The Golden Raspberry Awards (the formal name for the Razzies) celebrate what they view as Hollywood’s duds in cinema since they began in the early 1980s. In keeping with its history, the “winners” are announced the day before the Academy Awards ceremony.

Here is a list of what’s up for the unceremonious honor of receiving a Razzie for the year of 2024:

Worst picture

“Borderlands”

“Joker: Folie à Deux”

“Madame Web”

“Megalopolis”

“Reagan”

Actor

Jack Black / “Dear Santa”

Zachary Levi / “Harold and the Purple Crayon”

Joaquin Phoenix / “Joker: Folie à Deux”

Dennis Quaid / “Reagan”

Jerry Seinfeld / “Unfrosted”

Actress

Cate Blanchett / “Borderlands”

Lady Gaga / “Joker: Folie à Deux”

Bryce Dallas Howard / “Argylle”

Dakota Johnson / “Madame Web”

Jennifer Lopez / “Atlas”

Supporting actor

Jack Black (voice only)/ “Borderlands”

Kevin Hart / “Borderlands”

Shia LaBeouf (in drag)/ “Megalopolis”

Tahar Rahim / “Madame Web”

Jon Voight / “Megalopolis,” “Reagan,” “Shadow Land” and “Strangers”

Supporting actress

Ariana DeBose / “Argylle” and “Kraven the Hunter”

Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher)/ “Reagan”

Emma Roberts / “Madame Web”

Amy Schumer / “Unfrosted”

FKA twigs / “The Crow”

Director

S.J. Clarkson / “Madame Web”

Francis Ford Coppola / “Megalopolis”

Todd Phillips / “Joker: Folie à Deux”

Eli Roth / “Borderlands”

Jerry Seinfeld/ “Unfrosted”

Screen Combo

Any two obnoxious characters (but especially Jack Black) in “Borderlands”

Any two unfunny “comedic actors” in “Unfrosted”

The entire cast of “Megalopolis”

Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga in “Joker: Folie à Deux’

Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (as Ronald and Nancy Reagan) in “Reagan”

Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

“The Crow”

“Joker: Folie à Deux”

“Kraven the Hunter”

“Mufasa: The Lion King”

“Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver”

Screenplay

“Joker: Folie à Deux”

“Kraven the Hunter”

“Madame Web”

“Megalopolis”

“Reagan”

