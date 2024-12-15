Owen Wilson joined Travis Scott on stage at Rolling Loud, but it’s not as weird as you think

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Owen Wilson proved this weekend that he is the hype man we all need.

The “Wedding Crashers” actor made an unexpected appearance during rapper Travis Scott’s rain-soaked set at Rolling Loud on Saturday, according to video footage from the Miami music festival.

Wilson came on stage during Scott’s 2023 track “FE!N” and riled the crowd up when he exclaimed, “I’m feining for more!” to help kick off performing the song.

Wilson is seen in footage posted to social media jumping around and pumping his fists in the air during the high-energy song, which featured what appeared to be pyrotechnic effects.

While the Rolling Loud stage isn’t where you’d typically expect to find a comedic actor such as Wilson making a cameo, the appearance may not be quite as random as it seems.

Wilson is attached to star in an upcoming movie about the famed music festival, according to a news release from Live Nation Productions, one of the companies producing the film.

According to Deadline, the actor’s appearance during Scott’s set on Saturday was for a scene in the film.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Wilson for comment.

Scott celebrated Wilson’s on-stage cameo, writing in an Instagram Story post that the moment, “made mi day.” Scott, clearly a fan of Wilson’s work, also posted a second photo showing the movie poster for the 1996 classic “Bottle Rocket,” in which Wilson stars alongside his brother Luke Wilson.

Comedian Matt Rife is also set to star in the film, which is being billed as an R-rated comedy about a father-son duo who have a chaotic adventure attending the music festival as it celebrates its 10th anniversary. Jeremy Garelick is writing and directing the film, set to release next year.

All we have to say is… wow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.