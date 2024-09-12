Harvey Weinstein indicted on new sex crime charges in New York

By Lauren del Valle and Jean Casarez, CNN

(CNN) — A Manhattan grand jury has indicted Harvey Weinstein on new sex crime charges, according to his attorney Arthur Aidala.

“The grand jury has indicted Mr. Weinstein,” prosecutor Nicole Blumberg said during a court hearing on Thursday.

The indictment detailing the charges, however, will remain sealed until Weinstein is arraigned. It could include sexual assault allegations from three women, prosecutors said at a separate hearing last week.

The disgraced movie mogul was not present at the hearing because he was not medically cleared to attend after undergoing a heart procedure earlier this week.

Prosecutors began presenting a case to the grand jury in mid-August. They did not identify the three accusers by name, but described their allegations at the hearing last week.

One alleged assault occurred at a residential building in lower Manhattan in the winter months between 2005 and 2006. Another accuser is said to have been sexually assaulted in a hotel in Tribeca in May 2016.

A third women has alleged Weinstein sexually assaulted her at the Tribeca Grand Hotel, according to the hearing transcript. A source with knowledge of the matter told CNN that alleged assault is said to have occurred during in 2006.

Prosecutors have said the new indictment is not tied to Jessica Mann and Mimi Haley, whose allegations are tied to the charges Weinstein is set to be retried on in November.

Judge Curtis Farber will have to decide whether to combine the cases into one trial.

Prosecutors have indicated they’d like to see the cases combined, but Weinstein’s defense opposes the move.

A hearing is set for next Wednesday to discuss Weinstein’s health situation. If he is cleared to attend, Weinstein is expected to be arraigned on the new indictment at that proceeding.

Weinstein, 72, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison, but his conviction was overturned on appeal in April.

Weinstein remains in prison while he appeals a separate 2022 conviction in Los Angeles, when he was found guilty on three sexual assault charges andsentenced to 16 years in prison.

