Cirque Ma’Ceo Leaves Audiences Amazed after its Debut in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Cirque Ma’Ceo wraps up its first Santa Barbara run at Earl Warren Showgrounds today.

Performers and horses were in full motion all weekend.

Crews struck the big top while capturing the energy and teamwork behind the spectacle.

The Italian-style cirque moves on, leaving Santa Barbara audiences amazed by its first-ever performances here.

