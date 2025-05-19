Los Lonely Boys Set to Perform at 2025 Santa Barbara County Fair

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Los Lonely Boys are coming the Santa Barbara County Fair!

The multi-platinum selling band is scheduled to perform on Thursday, July 10th, 2025 at 7:30pm in the Minetti Grandstand Arena as part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series. The show is will kick off with special guest, Billy Williams starting at 6:30pm!

Los Lonely Boys, Henry, Jojo, and Ringo Garza, have been playing and touring together since they were teenagers. Selling over two millions copies of their #1 hit "Heaven," spending 76 weeks on the Billboard Top 200 album chart, and winning a Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, May 23, 2025, starting at 10:00 am on the Fair’s official website.

The 2025 Santa Barbara County Fair runs July 9th through July 13th and this year’s theme is “Dancing To Your Own Beat!”