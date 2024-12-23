Timo Nuñez reflects on performing at The Kennedy Center Honors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-When local flamenco sensation Timo Nuñez returned from his whirlwind trip to Washington, D.C. his students welcomed him home with a sign in his new dance studio that read, "Congrat's Timo, Welcome Back."

Nuñez preformed at The Kennedy Center Honors that aired on CBS on Sunday night.

His performance honored Arturo Sandoval.

Sandoval is a Cuban American jazz trumpeter, pianist and composer who was honored for his lifetime contribution to American culture.

Nunez who opened his own dance studio in Santa Barbara in the Fall said people started calling and messaging when they saw him on TV in Washington D.C.

"I still get chills when I am thinking about it, I was so blessed to have this opportunity to represent Santa Barbara, to represent Latinos in the arts at the Kennedy Center Honors awards was something I will never forget," said Nuñez.

His longtime mentor and former Kennedy Center Honor recipient Debbie Allen invited him to perform.

"Debbie Allen cast me for my first show with her in 1996, she flew my sister and I to The Kennedy Center to perform her show Pepito's Story and that was composed by Arturo Sandoval who received the award for the Kennedy Center."

It felt like a full circle moment.

Before he took the stage he visited the White House and met the President and Vice President.

He said he enjoyed seeing the holiday decorations.

He also attended an after party and event at the State Department with the honorees and artists the day before.

Nuñez hopes he made his mother and community proud.

He also wants people to know that they can sign up for classes that begin in the New Year.

People of all ages can take regular lessons and drop in classes.

For information visit https://www.timonunezflamenco.com

