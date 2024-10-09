Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors packs The New Vic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors officially opens on Thursday Oct. 10, but on Wednesday night people packed The New Vic theatre for a "Pay What You Can Night" benefiting local Pride organizations.

The Ensemble Theatre Company cast includes Adam Hagenbuch as Dracula.

The production is directed by Jamie Torcellini.

ETC Executive Director Scott DeVine said last season a lot of people in the audience bought tickets based on word of mouth advertising.

This take on Dracula has people howling with laughter in their seats.

The Off Broadway hit has been described as a gender bending magical romp.

The 90 minute show runs through October 27, 2024 at the New Vic located at 33 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara.

For ticket information visit https://www.etcsb.org or call 805-965-5400.