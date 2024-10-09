Skip to Content
Entertainment

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors packs The New Vic

Hot Dracula shirtless
Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Hot Dracula played by Adam Hagenbuch
By
Updated
today at 9:19 pm
Published 8:57 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors officially opens on Thursday Oct. 10, but on Wednesday night people packed The New Vic theatre for a "Pay What You Can Night" benefiting local Pride organizations.

The Ensemble Theatre Company cast includes Adam Hagenbuch as Dracula.

The production is directed by Jamie Torcellini.

ETC Executive Director Scott DeVine said last season a lot of people in the audience bought tickets based on word of mouth advertising.

This take on Dracula has people howling with laughter in their seats.

The Off Broadway hit has been described as a gender bending magical romp.

The 90 minute show runs through October 27, 2024 at the New Vic located at 33 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara.

For ticket information visit https://www.etcsb.org or call 805-965-5400.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content