PCPA raises the curtain on outdoor summer season this weekend in Solvang Festival Theater

SOLVANG, Calif. – PCPA will raise the curtain this weekend for its always anticipated outdoor summer season in the Solvang Festival Theater.

For the next three months, the beloved outdoor theater will host four PCPA performances through early September, beginning with Little Shop of Horrors, which officially begins the summer season on Saturday, June 15.

Little Shop of Horrors, the cult classic musical, will run 19 times through July 7, followed by the hilarious comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, which runs from July 12 through July 28.

The iconic musical Cabaret is up next from August 2 through August 25, with the historical drama The Agitators wrapping up the summer season from August 29 through September 8.

The summer season is a significant one for both PCPA and Solvang Theatrefest, which operates the Solvang Festival Theatre.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of PCPA, as well as the 50th anniversary of the Solvang Festival Theater, which celebrated the completion of a $5.3 million renovation two years ago.

For more information about PCPA or to purchase tickets, click here for the PCPA official website.