SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-'Tis the season for holiday horns.

The Holiday Horns Brass Quintet has returned for another season of caroling.

The quintet performed at La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara on Sunday afternoon and the musicians have more shows on their calendar.

Their self proclaimed Band-Geek-In-Chief Eric Heidner said they always make a point of playing seasonal favorites.

"There is just nothing like brass that brings out that warm spirit of holiday cheer," said Heidner, "Our biggest one is coming up on December 16 it's going to be 12 noon on the 700 block of State Street, all brass players."

The extravaganza includes a full brass choir, SBCC Trombone Choir, SB Junior Trombone Choir and something known as Tuba Christmas.

Heidner said they have brass players of all ages taking part in performances.

The full Santa Barbara Trombone Society Choir is also set to play in front of Marshalls on the corner of State and Canon Perdido on Thursday Dec. 7 from 5-6:30 pm.

That coincides with a first Thursday of the month celebration.