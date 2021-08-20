Santa Barbara Bowl reopens with a full line up after long COVID shut down

Entertainment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Bowl, a Central Coast iconic concert venue, is reopening with a line up of shows after a long COVID-19 pandemic break.

The season opens Saturday with Chelsea Handler, the late night TV host and stand up comedian.

With the pandemic rules easing in June, there was hope of a free-spirited return to the bowl "like the old days", but that will be slow in happening. The variant impacts continue to have a grip on events small and large.

The bowl is constantly updating its web page with information for guests who are planning to see the upcoming events.

It is described as "a fluid and ever-changing situation" on the web site.

All of the events are being held in line with public health rules.

Guests going to the first show are being asked to bring a mask for hallways and restroom areas where they are required.

