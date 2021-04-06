Carey Mulligan accepts Cinema Vanguard Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Entertainment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Actress Carey Mulligan received the Cinema Vanguard Award during the 36th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Monday.

Mulligan was recognized for her career and most recent work in the dark comedy "Promising Young Woman".

Mulligan virtually sat down with Deadline’s awards columnist, Pete Hammond. She talked at length about her childhood dream of becoming an actress.

"It's the way I feel about film sets now. It just feels like summer camp and you're all together making something," Mulligan said. "I love being part of a group trying to do something together."

She also talked taking on such a well known character like Daisy in "The Great Gatsby".

“I think I was lucky in that I’m not American, so it’s not the school required reading when you’re a teenager in England. So in that way, I think I was a little bit protected and I deliberately didn’t watch any other versions of it, for free of just copying people," Mulligan said.

The Cinema Vanguard Award recognizes actors who have forged their own path, taking artistic risks and making a significant and unique contribution to film.