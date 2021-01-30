Boomers reopens in Santa Maria with COVID-19 precautions

Entertainment

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The popular entertainment park Boomers reopened Saturday in Santa Maria, marking a great start to the weekend for many families.

Boomers reopened with reduced capacity along with adopting many COVID-19 safety guidelines to run during the pandemic.

This includes taking guests' temperatures at the door and handing out masks to those who may have forgotten theirs.

Rides are also being sanitized after each run and accessible sanitation stations can be found throughout the park.

"We want a place for kids to come play, families to come out and enjoy their evenings and afternoons, our staff members as well. This is their income, we had been closed for two months," said Boomers Santa Maria Park Manager Nancy Parraguirre.

With ongoing uncertainty since March, there have been limited options to get out of the house and engage in fun activities with friends, peers and loved ones.

Boomers currently has Mini-Golf, Thunder Road Go-Karts, Rookie Go-Karts, Spin-Zone Bumper Cars, Rockwall, Batting Cages and outside dining.

“We are providing our guests with a much-needed day of fun. We know that means instilling confidence in them that we are going above and beyond to provide a clean, safe place for fun,” said Tim Murphy, CEO of Boomers Parks. “These enhanced safety protocols have become the new norm for our team members. They are happy to be back at work and helping to provide guests with a happy experience in such uncertain times.”

Boomers will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.boomersparks.com/santamaria.