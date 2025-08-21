Good Samaritan Shelters on Cooling Center Protocol in Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Temperatures are exceeding normal levels, having local residents say, "it's hot," as a heat wave sweeps through the Central Coast.

When temperatures rise above 85 like this, those who remain unhoused run the extra risk of heat exposure, as well as any number of related health issues.

In response, Good Samaritan Shelters of Santa Barbara County is stepping up their outreach efforts for the rest of this week throughout the county, as well as next week.

Volunteers are bringing water bottles, electrolytes, cooling towels, ice packs, and information packs on common signs of heat stroke and exhaustion.

They call it "Cooling Center Protocol," and while they do have shelters and facilities open for people to come indoors where it's air conditioned, have a shower and perhaps get some food, this is more of an outreach operation, where volunteers bring cooling supplies to the unhoused in the areas they frequent.

Organizers say that, due to the Central Coast's moderate temperatures most of the time, the unhoused tend to wear warmer clothes, but on days like today, they don't have anywhere else to put those extra layers, which only increases their risk.

