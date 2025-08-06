Neurodivergent art and poetry contest for new Art Labbé gallery in Santa Barbara Funk Zone

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new art gallery is opening soon in Santa Barbara that will feature works from neurodivergent artists.

"We're calling all neurodiverse and special needs artists to submit an entry," Art Labbé Santa Barbara Executive Director, Nathaniel Grotenhuis said. "This year's theme is called, 'This is Me.' It's a self-reflection, a self-portrait or a poem that speaks about who you are. All of those works will be displayed here in our gallery."

The call for entries is open until August 22nd.

Art Labbé Santa Barbara is set to open on September 18th at 111 Santa Barbara Street in the Funk Zone, joining their existing galleries in Santiago, Chile and Coral Gables, Florida.

The Art Labbe Foundation currently provides free weekly art and music sessions to people with special needs. They plan to expand opportunities for people with special needs to create art in and around the new gallery space.