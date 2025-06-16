Grover Beach breaks ground at last on upgrades to Ramona Garden Park.

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - It's been a five years process, from the first conceptualization to Monday's groundbreaking on the revitalization project at Ramona Garden Park in Grover Beach.

A new playground will be installed, several tables and benches, more trees, and a new bandshell will soon adorn Grover Beach's central community park.

Popular community events, most famous of which might be 'Concerts in the Park,' have been taking place here for generations.

The collective goal is to have the project finished in time for 'Concerts in the Park' to return one year from now, but if they can finish sooner, they will.

Meanwhile, a public donation drive is up and running, wherein community members can make donations and have a picnic table, one of the playground's bricks, or a tree, added to the park.

