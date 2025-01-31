Direct Relief collaborates with 67th Annual Grammy Awards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Direct Relief is teaming up with the Recording Academy and MusiCares to expand relief efforts for those affected by the recent L.A. Wildfires.

The Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Hughes Fire, and several other wildfires reeked havoc in L.A. County – burning over 40,000 acres, destroying and damaging around 12,000 structures, costing $250 - $275 billion in damages, and killing at least 29 people.

This collaboration will support not only the Santa Barbara local non-profit, Direct Relief, but as well as California Community Foundation and the Pasadena Community Foundation. All three organizations are dedicated to providing disaster resources and aid in the Los Angeles area.

During the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards telecast on Sunday, Feb. 2nd, viewers, attendees, and industry partners will have the opportunity to financially contribute to relief efforts. In a press release, Direct Relief said these contributions will be "supporting both music professionals and the broader Los Angeles community."

Direct Relief said viewers can support those impacted by the wildfires by making donations at GRAMMY.com/firerelief. Donations raised during the Grammy telecast will be directed towards the following:

Direct Relief supplying medical resources, protective equipment, and financial support to community health centers treating those affected by the fires.

California Community Foundation awarding over $15 million in grants to more than 130 local nonprofits working on wildfire relief and recovery.

Pasadena Community Foundation supporting those impacted by the Eaton Fire in Altadena and Pasadena through its Eaton Fire Relief & Recovery Fund, which has already distributed more than $8 million to local organizations.

MusiCares Fire Relief providing direct assistance to music professionals affected by the wildfires.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 2nd, at 5 p.m. from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.