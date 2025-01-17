Remarkable Lompoc couple’s story – life, death, and life, times three

LOMPOC, Calif. - Ruben and Renee Valdez celebrated their 49th anniversary in the hospital, Ruben in a coma, after having died and come back three times.

Renee still did her hair and dressed up in case he woke and saw her.

He didn’t fully awaken that day, but they played his favorite music and he was clearly responsive from within the coma, baffling medical professionals.

The doctors gave him a dismal prognosis, saying he would never walk or talk again.

Nonetheless, he’s awake, he’s talking, and he’s taking steps.

The remarkable couple met at the mutual age of 19.

Renee already had a 3 year old daughter.

Ruben had bragged never to fall for a woman who had been married before or had a child, but he adopted Renee’s toddler at the young age of 19 and raised her as his own.

They never got a honeymoon together and a backyard wedding was the best they could do.

Ruben saved for several years to buy Renee a small wedding band.

In the Goleta floods in 1998, among many other possessions, her only ring was lost, and she’s never had one since.

Their family has grown large, and they’re now proud great-grandparents.

The Valdez family has always talked about getting Renee a new wedding ring, and the couple intends to renew their vows at their 50th anniversary.

The kids talk about sending them on a real honeymoon, too.