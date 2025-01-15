Santa Barbara woman thankful for life-saving blood transfusion and encourages the public to donate at upcoming News Channel Day of Service Blood Drive

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After receiving two life-saving blood transfusions three years ago, a Santa Barbara woman is now encouraging people to donate blood, including at the upcoming 7th Annual News Channel MLK Day of Service Blood Drive.

“These blood drives keep people like me alive and safe and I am really thankful," said Boteju. "I really want to thank the people who donated the blood because of that I'm here today."

The Santa Barbara banker never thought she would need blood until suffering a major health scare beginning in October 2021.

"At the Santa Barbara Rotary Club meeting, I passed out," said Boteju. "I was taken to emergency care and I found out that I needed to have a blood transfusion done because my hemoglobin level was like 6.9 or 6.7. It was really low and It was scary. Really scary."

When confronted with the shocking news, Boteju wasn't sure if she would make it through.

"I was very emotional that even my family thought I would not survive," said Boteju. "It was a very hard moment for my children and for my family."

To keep her alive, Boteju required an immediate blood transfusion. It was a life saving procedure, but just three months later, she needed another one while going through surgery related to her illness.

"After the surgery, when I talked to the doctor, the doctor said that it was necessary because otherwise my heart would stop during the surgery," said Boteju.

Thanks to the blood she received, Boteju has since made a full recovery and remains working in the banking industry, as well as organizes the Ceylon International Film Festival in Santa Barbara.

"I am back to work and doing the stuff that I love to do and to be part of this great community and being part of my passion and my work," said Boteju. "I am really thankful. I really want to thank the people who donated the blood because of that I'm here today."

Life-sustaining blood she received was given generously from someone she didn't know, provided by someone who took time out their day to make the selfless donation.

"Some strangers donated some blood in our community and that blood actually helped me to sit here and talk to you today," said Boteju. "Some stranger gave me blood. The blood doesn't have what color, what religion, what political party that you are involved with. It's just basically to help you. You don't know who, but that actually saved my life."

Now that she is healthy, Boteju is using her experience to help spread the message to the community and to urge people who can to give blood when possible.

People can donate either at Vitalant centers, or during blood drives, like the upcoming News Channel MLK Day of Service Blood Drive.

"Your contribution, at the end of the day, without knowing you are saving another person's life," said Boteju. "You don't know whose life you're saving. It could be your own life."

The Day of Service Blood Drive willl be held this coming Monday, Jan. 21 on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. It will be held not in Vitalant offices as in prior years, but instead at three local Elks Lodge locations in Goleta, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo.

"It's a perfect time to do the blood donation," said Boteju. "If you can, please check it out and please do your contribution. At the end of the day, without knowing who they are, you are saving another person's life. You did save my life, so I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart."

For more information about the 7th Annual News Channel MLK Day of Service Blood Drive, or to set up a time to donate, click here.