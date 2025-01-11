Cachuma Lake celebrates first lake trout release of 2025

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Cachuma Lake is celebrating its first lake trout release of the year.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

Cachuma Lake is currently at 89% capacity, and the Rainbows are here. The Rainbow Trout that is! In cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the County of Santa Barbara is in the process of adding 16,000 pounds of Rainbow Trout to the lake this stocking season. The second 4,000-pound plant arrived this week, the first took place in November. The fish range in size from half pound “catchables” to eight-pound trophies and come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., located in Paynes Creek, California

This is a great time of year to be at the lake not only for fishing, but also for viewing the migrating birds passing through with some that are staying on for the winter. Bring a pair of binoculars to look for visiting eagles, osprey, and American white pelicans.

Visitors can also enjoy other park amenities including guided nature walks, Junior Rangers, disc golf, beautiful hiking trails, plus live music and delicious food at Hook’d Bar and Grill. Cachuma Lake Marina and Boat Rentals has everything an angler needs available for rent or purchase at the Bait and Tackle store, which offers pontoons, outboards and kayak rentals, as well as one-day and annual fishing licenses. Fishing from shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license. In addition to rainbow trout, large and small mouth bass, crappie, carp, catfish, blue gill and red-eared sunfish are ready to bite. At this time the Guided Cruises are on hold until further notice due to maintenance.

Please note that due to the 30-day Quagga restrictions, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to visiting. Kayaks, canoes, and simple boats are eligible for same-day launch. For more information, please visit Boating & Vessel Requirements | Santa Barbara County, CA - Official Website (countyofsb.org).

Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is a full-service campground offering year-round cabin, yurt, RV and tent camping, recreational activities, nature programs for all ages and of course, fishing! For camping reservations and more information, go to Parks | Santa Barbara County, CA - Official Website (countyofsb.org).