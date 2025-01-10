Meathead Movers running relief drive in SLO for L.A. fire victims

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Meathead Movers was started by the Steed brothers, Aaron and Evan, back in 1997 when they were both high school athletes, and is now one of the largest independent, family owned moving companies in California.

Over the last few days, as we have all been watching the devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires, the company is stepping up to provide relief to those suffering such catastrophic loss.

Starting today and running through Sunday, you can stop by Meathead Movers' Mini Storage on South Higuera in SLO, or in Oxnard on Maulhardt Ave, to drop off donations.

In the face of such loss, even the smallest items such as clean bottled water or unopened toothbrushes can make a world of difference.

Anyone is encouraged to donate during the hours of 8:00 am to 5:00pm for the next three days, and "Fill Those Trucks!"