Post offices are closed for the President Carter Day of Mourning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Many regular users of the U.S. Postal Service on the Central Coast and across the nation are going to have their mail services delayed for a day.

In honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, U.S. mail service is suspended. President Joe Biden declared Jan. 9 as a Day of Mourning (It is also called a Day of Observance).

The U.S. Postal Service says, while postal offices will be closed, there will be limited package deliveries so it "does not experience any negative impacts" to its package delivery operations.

Some customers on the Central Coast coming into the post offices locally were not aware of the closure and caught off guard.

There is also a rare closure of the New York Stock Exchange today.