Humans rescuing animals rescuing humans in Buellton

BUELLTON, Calif. - Martha's Farm Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit organization with a two-fold mission, allowing rescued animals to give back.

The owners are currently in talks with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department to become an official part of their wellness program.

Martha's Farm is sounding the call to organizations that can share in the sanctuary's therapeutic purposes.

Veterans, patients with health conditions such as cancer, and any other group that would benefit from the therapy and healing that comes from animals and nature is encouraged to connect.