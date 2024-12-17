Old Mission Santa Barbara seeks donations go help beautify the entrance for the Christmas season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The holiday decorations are coming together at the Old Mission in Santa Barbara with the help of community donations.

It's funded by the donations that are often part of special memories that are connected to some of the trees and ornaments. The plan is to have the decorations in place this week on the outside of the landmark. The trees will be at the top of the steps and near the front entrance. Along the inside walkways, a donation can pay for a wreath and you can also attach a name of someone to honor.

Thousands of visitors will come to the mission during the Christmas season for visits, mass, and family photos.

Annually for many it is a stop that is always on the schedule.

Deck the Mission sales of wreaths, ornaments & trees are currently underway, and wreaths and ornaments may be purchased up to Christmas day.

Purchases can be made at: Deck the Mission

The Creche will be installed this week.

The Nativity Scene is set up just prior to Christmas.

For those who want to sponsor the decorations the mission says the donations are in these levels:

$25.00 - Ornament (various options): Write the name of the sponsor or person being honored/remembered on the ornament tag

$75.00 - Small Wreath: Live Pine -Tag will be provided to write the name of the sponsor or the person being honored/remembered

$150.00 - Large Wreath: Live Pine -Tag will be provided to write the name of the sponsor or the person being honored/remembered

$500.00 - Christmas Tree in Front Portico: Star at the top of the tree will have the name of sponsor or person being honored

$750.00 - Christmas Tree in Front of Church: Star at the top of the tree will have the name of sponsor or person being honored