Warm clothing distributed to those who are housing insecure going into the winter months

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With the coldest nights moving in, the warmest hearts are reaching out.

The Santa Barbara County Public Defender Office held its annual distribution of warm weather clothing, made possible by donations over the last month.

Erica Bottorff with the Santa Barbara County Public Defender Office joined many staff members on the lawn of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for the noontime gathering.

"We've been having a lot of people come in recently asking for sleeping bags. It's been very cold out," said Bottorff.

Many of those in line slept on the ground last night with whatever they had to protect themselves from the elements.

Vanda Epstein, also with the Public Defender Office, described how the nights feel to those who are unhoused.

"A cold, hard surface is always the cold, hard surface. And that doesn't change." She says warmth is something that can be provided. "That's a basic need that we all need. And you have an answer right here. We can give it. It's immediate. It's delivered. And they feel it immediately. And that warms all of us."

Each person picked one donation item from different categories. Reuben Abo is sheltered temporarily but expects to be on the street again.

"I got the sleeping bag so that once I am on the street, I could use a sleeping bag. And if it's raining, I'll be using this one big umbrella and then all the necessities, like toothbrush, toothpaste, shorts."

In addition, to all the warm weather clothing and sleeping bags and more on the way out, they all got a free lunch. 150 sandwiches were made by a staff member at 5:30 this morning.

Friday there will be a similar distribution in Lompoc and Santa Maria.