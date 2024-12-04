Boat Parade of Lights still open to participants for this Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There's still around out on the water, if you want to get your boat in the annual Parade of Lights Sunday night.

The festive boats leave the harbor at sunset and cruise with all their decorations lit up, down to East Beach and back.

Along the way they take a close swing by Stearn's Wharf, which is normally fully packed with spectators enjoying the seasonal waterfront activity.

At the end, awards are handed out and a fireworks show lights up the sky.

Thousands are expected to turn out.

If you want to get your boat in the parade, contact the Waterfront Department and start decorating.