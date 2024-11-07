Food Share in Ventura County supports four food distribution events for those effected by the Mountain Fire

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Mountain Fire has caused hundreds of residents across several cites in Ventura County to evacuate their homes and belongings. In addition to the first responders helping with evacuations and extinguish the fire, Food Share of Ventura County is providing additional support to those in need.

Food Share is a organization committed to fighting the daily crisis of hunger, but they also step-up in times of emergency.

In a press release, Food Share announced four food distribution events for Ventura residents affected by the Mountain fire and Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

“Hunger is an ongoing disaster that we address daily. We are equally prepared to support our neighbors through these emergency events, ensuring they can access essential food resources when needed most," President and CEO of Food Share of Ventura County, Monica White, said in the press release.

While the number of evacuations from the Mountain Fire is still unknown, Food Share will distributing food to communities while supplies last.

Emergency Food Distribution Events:

Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time: 4pm - 6pm

4pm - 6pm Location: Crossroads Community Church, 161 Plaza La Vista, Camarillo, CA 93010.

Crossroads Community Church, 161 Plaza La Vista, Camarillo, CA 93010. Type: Drive-thru distribution until supplies last.

Friday, November 8, 2024

Time: 11am - 1pm

Location: Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District at the Camarillo Community Center, 1605 Burnley Street, Camarillo, CA 93010.

Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District at the Camarillo Community Center, 1605 Burnley Street, Camarillo, CA 93010. Type: Drive-thru distribution until supplies last.

Saturday, November 9, 2024

Time: 12:30pm - 2:30pm

Location: Ruben Castro Charities, Moorpark College, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, CA 93021.

Type: Drive-thru distribution until supplies last.

Wednesday, November 13th, 2024

Time: 2pm - 4pm

2pm - 4pm Location: College Park, 3250 S. Rose Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033.

College Park, 3250 S. Rose Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033. Type: Drive-thru distribution until supplies last. Please show ID.