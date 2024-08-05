Santa Maria man receives ‘life-changing amount’ of withheld benefits after receiving assistance from Rep. Carbajal’s office

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Congressman Salud Carbajal met with a Santa Maria man on Monday morning at Allan Hancock College to celebrate the completion of an effort by this office that helped restore what it called a "life-changing amount" of federal benefits that were being withheld from the local resident.

"We're highlighting the constituent service that my office provides to the community and Central Coast residents who are dealing and are frustrated with federal agencies, and have matters that they want to get resolved," said Carbajal. Today, we highlighted Mr. (Alex) Espinosa and his case. He came to our office, brought us a matter that he was dealing with, with the federal government, the Social Security Administration, regarding his Social Security disability benefit, which was reduced, because of an alleged overpayment."

The 54-year-old Espinoza, who recently graduated from Hancock College in May with a pair of associate degrees, had fought with the government for years to receive the proper amount of benefits he was owed.

"It was so frustrating that I wanted to give up," said Espinoza. "It was devastating for me. It was emotional setback that I was having a hard time dealing with."

Espinoza eventually took his case to the Carbajal's office, which worked over the last several months to find a resolution.

"After we got involved, it turned out the overpayment was in error and the reduction in his benefits were erroneous," said Carbajal. "We were able to get him back pay for that erroneous claim that the Social Security office had made, or errors should I say, so we were able to resolve his back pay, get his benefit expanded, and now he's it's almost been doubled from what he was getting before, and he's able to live his life and have the financial footing that he deserves."