Annual Santa Maria Police Council golf tournament held to help provide support to the police department

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Council is holding its annual golf tournament and comedy night all day Friday at the Santa Maria Country Club.

Now in its 15th year, the popular event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the non-profit organization, which provides financial support to the Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD).

This year's tournament is sold out and features not only 140 golfers playing in a scramble-style 18-hole golf tournament, but also afterwards there will be a comedy show held inside the clubhouse.

The Santa Maria Police Council is hoping to bring in more than $100,000 for the event, with some of the money already earmarked towards purchasing a new drone for the police department.

Since it was first created in 2007, the Police Council has raised nearly $2 million, which has supplied the department with valuable equipment and training.

According to the Police Council, some of the equipment that has been purchased through its fundraising efforts includes, Bearcat armored vehicles,“airsoft” training weapons, crime lab equipment, gem cart batteries and upgrades,hobble restraints,K-9 units, K-9 training, K-9 training bite suits, badge patches for the SMPD explorer program, state-of-the-art property and evidence management system, SWAT simulation/specialized training weapons, tasers for every officer and night vision training.