Skip to Content
Community

State’s Agriculture Department asks Californians to vote for their favorite farmer’s market

California Department of Food and Agriculture
By
New
today at 10:23 am
Published 10:32 am

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Department of Food and Agriculture is asking people across the state to vote for their favorite farmer's market in a nationwide competition.

See the full press release about the vote below.

CDFA encourages Californians to vote for their favorite farmers’ market in the 2024 America’s Farmers’ Market Celebration (AMFC)! This summer, American Farmland Trust is giving away $15,000 in prizes to the markets that receive the most votes.

This is an annual ranking of the top farmers’ markets in the United States, as voted on by the public. Since 2008, AFMC has highlighted the important role farmers’ markets play in communities across the nation while celebrating the farmers, staff and volunteers that make markets happen. While farmers’ markets have long served as pillars of local food in urban centers and town squares, since 2008 AFMC has helped them gain the national recognition they deserve as essential businesses that empower farmers and help communities thrive.

Visit here for more information, and vote for your favorite farmers’ market via the interactive map by July 31!

Article Topic Follows: Community
agriculture
farmer's markets
KEYT
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county
survey

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Channel 3-12

Email the News Channel 3-12 Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content