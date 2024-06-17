State’s Agriculture Department asks Californians to vote for their favorite farmer’s market
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Department of Food and Agriculture is asking people across the state to vote for their favorite farmer's market in a nationwide competition.
See the full press release about the vote below.
CDFA encourages Californians to vote for their favorite farmers’ market in the 2024 America’s Farmers’ Market Celebration (AMFC)! This summer, American Farmland Trust is giving away $15,000 in prizes to the markets that receive the most votes.
This is an annual ranking of the top farmers’ markets in the United States, as voted on by the public. Since 2008, AFMC has highlighted the important role farmers’ markets play in communities across the nation while celebrating the farmers, staff and volunteers that make markets happen. While farmers’ markets have long served as pillars of local food in urban centers and town squares, since 2008 AFMC has helped them gain the national recognition they deserve as essential businesses that empower farmers and help communities thrive.
Visit here for more information, and vote for your favorite farmers’ market via the interactive map by July 31!