Iconic Santa Maria take-out restaurant reopens after three-year closure

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – After a three-year closure, a historic Santa Maria take-out restaurant is re-opening with great anticipation Tuesday morning.

Bill's Take Out, a popular hamburger stand on North Broadway, has been closed the past three years following the deaths of its owners Salvador and Beatrice Barragan.

Since then, the well-known building, which features a classic 1950's-era drive-in style architecture, has remained closed for business.

Now three years later, Barragan's family is re-opening its windows once again, and is ready to serve its much-loved hamburgers and other classic fast food fare once again.

Before the restaurant was set to re-open Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., there were already customers lined up to order beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Bill's Take Out has been a favorite dining destination since it first opened at the corner of North Broadway and West El Camino Street in 1974.

It's distinct red-and-white building has been named “Object of Historical Merit Award” by the City of Santa Maria Landmark Committee.