Law enforcement carries Special Olympics ‘Flame of Hope’ through Santa Maria in first traditional torch run in five years

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The "Flame of Hope" made a triumphant return to Santa Maria on Monday morning during the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Southern California Special Olympics.

The running of the torch has been an annual event in Santa Maria for many years, as a way to promote Special Olympics and serving as a fundraiser for the program and the upcoming Summer Game in Long Beach.

However, due to health-related circumstances caused by the pandemic, Monday marked the first traditional running of the torch through Santa Maria streets since 2019.

"It was great," said Lt. Nate Tortorica, Santa Maria Police Department. "We haven't been able to do the run because initially it was COVID, and then getting the athletes healthy again before they can reintegrate into the community and be involved and participate in events around large populations of people, so this was our our opportunity to come back this year, and raise awareness, raise some money and really support our local effort."

To help celebrate the return of the flame, a large community gathering was held at the Santa Maria Public Library.

In addition to athletes, dozens of participants, mostly from Northern Santa Barbara County law enforcement agencies soon took off and began running on McClelland Street, starting the 2.7 mile run to finish line at Toyota of Santa Maria.

"I've been running with the torch on and off since 2002 as a representative of the Highway Patrol, and it's just an honor to be a part of this, raise awareness for the Special Olympics, the athletes, the cause," said Scott Williams, from the California Highway Patrol Santa Maria Division. "It's a it's a fun, fun time."

Along the way, the run passed by three schools, Santa Maria High School, George Washington Battles Elementary School and Bill Libbon Elementary School.

"I think the return this is probably our best year," said Tortorica. "We had quite a few runners, probably upwards, around 60 or 70 runners, and having the school send their students out for us to be able to run by and then cheer and yell as we passed by was very encouraging, motivating and exciting. There's a lot of pride that came in this run. It was fun."

Before the run started, Tortorica told the audience at the library the event has raised more than $2,000, which was donated from local law enforcement agencies.

"The purpose of the Law Enforcement Torch Run is to raise awareness for those athletes, and also to raise money," said Tortorica. "All the money that's raised in the law enforcement torch run supports our local athletes and enables them to participate free of charge in any athletic event, so it's an opportunity for us to support those community members."

The money that was raised will go directly towards helping local athletes like Kristy Soriano take part in the Summer Games this week at Cal State Long Beach.

"It makes me feel good that I have all this support and excited about going to Summer Games this year," said Soriano, a longtime Special Olympian. "I just have a lot of fun and am excited see that the law enforcement torch is back, and hopefully we have more events."