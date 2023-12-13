A special Mass schedule means there will be no midnight Mass at the Old Mission this Christmas Eve

Santa Barbara, Calif. - If you normally go to Midnight Mass at the Old Mission in Santa Barbara, this year, the schedule has a significant change. It will be earlier by two hours.

St. Barbara Parish says the mass is being moved up to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday and there will be five masses that day. The time change for Midnight Mass is due to limited personnel resources, according to the Parish staff.

With the new time for the Midnight Mass, the choir will begin with carols at 9:30 p.m.

Midnight Mass is a tradition for many local residents and visitors who come to the mission.



