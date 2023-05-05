Local coffee shop inspired by Dune books looks forward to new Dune movie

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara based Dune Coffee shops are getting ready for the newest Dune movie to be released in November.

Dune is a book series written by Frank Herbert that was first released in 1965.

Comprised of six novels, Herbert successfully created a series that has established a cult following.

Since being written the series has touched the hearts of thousands around the world, including Santa Barbara locals.

And that's where Dune Coffee comes in.

Julia Mayer and Todd Steward own and run Dune Coffee Roasters.

They have opened two locations in Downtown Santa Barbara and the newest one on Calle Real in Goleta.

When they first opened in 2009, the duo first called the coffee shop French Press.

They wanted the name to represent how their coffee was different.

They were one of the first to bring specialty coffee to Santa Barbara.

Mayer said, "I wanted to create coffee in a way I didn't see here in Santa Barbara."

She said, "Science fiction is all about world building, and when you don't see what you want you just create it. That's what we did with our business."

Mayer believes that Dune was the first and most influential Sci-Fi book series, and since being released it has become a timeless classic.

She was inspired by Herbert's world building.

"I inspired by the fact that if you don't see what you need or you don't feel represented you can just find a way to do it. That's why arts are so important... Something like science fiction really is a way of showing you that you can be creative to do something."

In 2019 Julia and Todd rebranded their coffee shop to Dune Coffee.

Named after their favorite book series, Mayer said, "It felt like a secret handshake to name our company after something that meant so much to us privately."

They believed that the rebranding would allow the company to continue to grow to what they both knew it could be.... a timeless classic.

Since then they have redesigned not only the logo, but also the packaging.

Mayer emphasized that they wanted customers to be able to go to the grocery store and find the products quickly.

Now they are excited for the newest movie.

"Dune: Part 2" hits theaters November 2.

Julia and Todd want to promote the new movie starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh.

Currently, they are experimenting with a new drink, the Sand Worm Latte, named after the creatures in the books.

Julia and Todd plan on renting out a local movie theater and taking all the Dune workers to a showing of the movie.

Just like they did in 2021 when the first movie came out.

Back in February Dune even teamed up with Legendary Comics, who own the rights to the movies.

The collaboration gave away coffee, books, and Dune: Part 1.

So next time you go to Dune Coffee Roasters keep an eye out for little Easter eggs.

Including the bottom of your coffee beans.