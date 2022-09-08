People at Waller Park try to stay cool and active simultaneously

ORCUTT, Calif. – People across the Central Coast are cooling off at Waller Park while staying active.

Tony Murillo enjoys disc golf regardless of the hot weather.

He said after work, he gets home, changes his clothes and goes straight to Waller Park.

“It became a habit, something to do everyday after work, just to get out, walk a little bit,” said Murillo. “Enjoy the breeze, even though as you can see it is pretty hot a little bit. All the trees make it a lot cooler, a lot of foliage, keeps the shade going.”

Murillo's friend Michael Calderon feels the same way.

The love for this sport is immense and is worth every drip of their sweat.

“It's fun, it’s a lot of fun actually,” said Calderon. “We might be playing a tournament, there are a lot more people back there.”

People from all over the central coast came to this disc golf tournament. From Paso Robles all the way to San Luis Obispo, all for a chance to win $1,500.

“You just throw the disc in one time it goes in the basket, you got $1,500,” said Head of the disc golf competition Richard Easton. “So that’s kind of driving a lot of people out here.”

Players are trying to stay cool simultaneously.

“I've got water in my bag and I've got snacks, and lots of water,” said competitor Drew Miller. “And then I changed into shorts and a light shirt. So layers and water.”

Win or lose the competition, both Murillo and Calderon say the most valuable thing is they get to fly discs around the park.

“It is really important to everybody because it is something that everybody got into after covid,” said Murillo. “And you stick with it because it is something to do; it is simple. It is affordable.”