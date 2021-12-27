Ostrichland USA: ‘Tis the season to see world’s largest flightless bird

SOLVANG, Calif. - 'Tis the season to get up close and personal with the world’s largest bird.

"Some people think they’re quite beautiful and elegant and regal and some think, 'Oh my gosh,'it’s the craziest ugliest thing I’ve ever seen," said manager Blake Fowler of Ostrichland USA in Solvang.

These flightless birds of Africa are busy picking on each other, fighting over food and batting their wings. It's just another day on the farm.

"I’m here with my best friends and roommates and we’re just here to see some ostriches and I’m very excited ," said Molly Kibble, who is visiting from Orange County. "I like them because they’re weird and fun."

Ostrichland USA doesn’t allow visitors to ride on these birds. But you can feed them.

"They basically know that there’s some people coming to feed, so they go, 'let’s go eat and then I’m going back out here to walk around,'" said Fowler.

The ostrich farm stays busy with more than 100 birds on its site. The youngest are some 6-week-old emus.

One of the highlights to the winter season is the imus are laying a bunch of exotic green eggs which are popular among visitors

And although these ostriches may have a few shortcomings...

"I don’t like to say this loudly but they’re not exactly the smartest animals in the world," said Fowler. They’ll always welcome a friendly visitor.