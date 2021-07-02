Central Coast healthcare officials, firefighters urge firework safety ahead of 4th of July

Community

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Healthcare officials said 4th of July weekend is one of the busiest times for them in the emergency room. Firefighters provide safety tips ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli, all fireworks are illegal in some parts of Santa Barbara County.

"Fireworks are only legal in the Cities of Santa Maria, Guadalupe, and Lompoc" said Capt. Bertucelli. "The County Sheriff's Office will be patrolling a weekend long."

The fire department said the County is in a serious drought and the use of fireworks can cause a vegetation fire.

"You shoot a firework up in the air, you don't know where it is going to land," said Capt. Bertucelli. "It could land on the roof of a home and start the home on fire, or it could land out in the field and cause a vegetation fire."

As for injuries, healthcare professionals are gearing up to a busy weekend.

"Over half of the injuries we see are burns," said Emergency Room Physician Dr. Cinnamon Red. "Unfortunately, most of those injuries happen to children."

Dr. Red recommends to practice safety and place fireworks on a flat surface.

"Check with your city if it is allowed," said Dr. Red. "You never light a firework in your hand, you put it on the ground."

In case someone experiences an injury, Dr. Red has a few ways to treat it at home.

"You want to cool the area for about 20 minutes and some cool water," said Dr. Red.

If it gets worst or if the burn is larger than the palm of your hand, healthcare professionals advise to see a doctor at your local Emergency Room immediately.