Santa Maria Fairpark staff preps for ‘Greatest Portable Theme Park’ for two weekends

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Staff members at the Santa Maria Fairpark are getting ready for guests to return Thursday.

They're hosting a “Portable Theme Park” instead of the Santa Barbara County fair this year.

It’s just the start of the summer fun.

The Mid-state fair returns, with concerts beginning July 21st.

A spokesman said they are working day and night to get the fair in Paso Robles squared away.

There will be some COVID protocols enforced, and in the last week NewsChannel 3-12 learned Solvang Danish Days is back.

Folks can get out and enjoy the Danish culture for two days in September.

As for the portable theme park in Santa Maria, the Fairpark says, staff members can't wait for tomorrow.

“We are so excited to go back into business,” said Santa Maria Fairpark spokeswoman Rebecca Barks. “To have things going on here at our fairgrounds. We are so excited to welcome our community back. “

The Fairpark said admission includes all 28 plus rides and some entertainment.

At the event, there will be a three-story DJ booth loaded with giveaways, food trucks and more.

You can buy tickets online for 25 dollars until midnight tonight.

Beginning Thursday, prices will increase to 40 dollars.