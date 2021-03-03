Opera Santa Barbara presents live music with “Operation Eurydice”

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Opera Santa Barbara announced a new initiative for the community to safely enjoy live music performances at venues all over Santa Barbara.

They're calling it "Operation Eurydice. It's named after the wife of Orpheus, the musician in Greek mythology who braved the underworld to bring her back to life with the sound of his music.

Events will feature all genres of music from folk, jazz, rock, and other styles offered by local musical artists, in addition to opera and musical theater.

Performances will initially take place at restaurants and other venues

currently permitted to host live events pursuant to the current SB County Health Order.

Operation Eurydice is generously supported by the John C. Mithun Foundation and individual donors.

Performances are presented in partnership with the Granada Theater, and take place every Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at The Good Lion.

Recent Operation Eurydice events have taken place at venues like The Good Lion, The Pickle Room, Bluewater Grill, and the second floor patio of the Santa Barbara Arts and Culture Building on the corner of State and Sola Streets.

Featured talent has included OSB’s own Chrisman Studio Artists, a jazz quartet headlined by Opera SB Principal Timpanist Jonathan Nathan, guitarist Chris Fossek, Téka and the New Bossa Quartet and Morganfield Burnett & Da Blues.

