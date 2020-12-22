Foodbank operations scale back briefly but services are still available for the holidays
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is scaling back this week, and technically closed but some staff will still be available, and many food distribution sites will be supplied.
The Foodbank says it is doing year-end inventory this week and deep cleaning.
Eight locations in the county will still have food for the community.
They are:
:South County
Grace Lutheran Church
Salvation Army
Catholic Charities
Santa Barbara Unity Shoppe
North County
Lompoc High School
Lompoc Catholic Charities
Santa Maria Catholic Charities
Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang
Beginning December 28th, normal operations resume.
The Foodbank also has a hotline center for calls and emergencies at : 805-357-5761, M-F; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can speak with a live volunteer or may leave messages at that number after hours and receive a call back.
