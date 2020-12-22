Skip to Content
Foodbank operations scale back briefly but services are still available for the holidays

John Palminteri
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will scale back slightly for the rest of the week, but have staff and some distributions sites available. (Photo: John Palminteri)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is scaling back this week, and technically closed but some staff will still be available, and many food distribution sites will be supplied.

The Foodbank says it is doing year-end inventory this week and deep cleaning.

Eight locations in the county will still have food for the community.

They are:

:South County

Grace Lutheran Church

Salvation Army

Catholic Charities

Santa Barbara Unity Shoppe 

North County

Lompoc High School

Lompoc Catholic Charities

Santa Maria Catholic Charities

Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang 

Beginning December 28th, normal operations resume.

The Foodbank also has a hotline center for calls and emergencies at : 805-357-5761, M-F; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can speak with a live volunteer or may leave messages at that number after hours and receive a call back.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT NewsChannel 3 and NewsChannel 12. To learn more about John, click here.

