Fiesta Pequeña kicks off tonight on TV Hill

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fiesta Pequeña, the first of many Old Spanish Days events, will be held Wednesday, August 5 on TV Hill in Santa Barbara.

It's part of this year's modified Old Spanish Days Fiesta celebration.

The Newschannel will begin a live broadcast of the event at 8:00 p.m.

Fiesta Pequeña will feature live performances by the Spirit of Fiesta, the Jr. Spirit of Fiesta, and other live musical acts.

The show will also feature historical clips and live commentary.

A live stream will be made available online.