Developers of proposed six-story mixed-use building in downtown Santa Maria moving closer to gaining final approval

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Developers of a proposed six-story mixed-use building at the heart of downtown Santa Maria are moving closer to earning final approval from the City of Santa Maria.

On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss the project and vote on approving a Downtown Permit that is needed for it to move forward.

According to the city, since the project is over 10,000-square feet in size, a Downtown Permit is required from the Planning Commission in order for a recommendation to be given to the City Council, which will vote on a final determination.

Santa Barbara-based The Vernon Group is planning to build the 75,340 square foot building on .6-acre of land at the southeast corner of Broadway and Main Street, adjacent to the Santa Maria Town Center mall.

Plans show the new building would include 5,760-square-feet of ground floor commercial space, 82 apartment units, a rooftop deck, outdoor plazas, parking, and a firefighters' memorial.

Last year, city leaders approved a disposition and development agreement with the The Vernon Group, which allowed planning to continue.

Since then, the project has been slightly modified, including the addition of a name. The building is now called the Alvin Newton Apartments, named after a 35-year-old Santa Maria firefighter who died in 1970 while responding to a fire at the Bradley Hotel, which was located on the property and burned down.

Currently, there is a small memorial at the site recognizing Newton, but developers plan to upgrade the memorial with several other new features if the project is approved.

The Vernon Group is hoping Planning Commission will vote for approval tonight and push the project forward towards a vote for final approval from the City Council sometime next month.

Should the City Council give the Alvin Newton Apartment project the green light next month, developers plan to break ground within the next year.

