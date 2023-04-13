Santa Maria teens explore employment opportunities at job fair

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria is holding a Teen Job and Resource Fair on Thursday afternoon at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.

The three-hour event will provide local teenagers a chance to explore employment opportunities just weeks before the end of the current school year.

The job fair is targeted for high school students ages 15 through 18, and will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Held by the City of Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department and the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety, the event is intended to enhance the quality of life for local teens, as well as serve as a deterrent strategy to prevent them from engaging in juvenile crime and gang involvement.

For more information, those interested may contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.