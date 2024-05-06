Oakview motorcyclist suffers major injuries from hit-and-run crash near Emma Wood State Beach Monday

VENTURA, Calif. – California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers in the Ventura area tended to a motorcyclist who suffered major injuries from a hit-and-run crash on Monday afternoon, according to the CHP.

CHP officers found the 23-year-old Oakview resident away from his motorcycle after a sedan crashed into him on Highway 1 near Emma Wood State Beach at 4:33 p.m., explained the CHP.

The 23-year-old was transported via helicopter to Ventura County Medical Center in critical condition for fractures to his right arm and legs as well as a brain hemorrhage. He remains in critical condition at this time, detailed the CHP.

The cause of the crash remains unknown but the sedan's driver fled the scene quickly after crashing into the motorcycle, according to the CHP.

Witnesses to the crash or those who have seen the sedan are asked to contact the Ventura area CHP at 805-662-2640.