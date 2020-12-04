SLO County businesses upset with new restrictions and closures potentially starting soon

Business Matters

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new Stay at Home Order that groups counties into five different regional categories.

San Luis Obispo County has been grouped in the "Southern California" region, which also includes Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, Riverside, San Bernardino counties.

According to the state, The Regional Stay Home Order will go into effect within 24 hours in regions with less than 15% ICU availability.

It restricts private gatherings of any size, closes sector operations except for critical infrastructure and retail, and requires 100% masking and physical distancing in all others.

Businesses that will close or face significant restrictions include restaurants, personal care services, retail stores wineries, bars, breweries and distilleries and more.

Many San Luis Obispo County business owners are upset about the regional grouping, saying it unfairly pairs the county with faraway locations where COVID-19 rates and hospitalization and ICU numbers are much higher.

